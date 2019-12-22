Christmas dinner and Santa’s presents were delivered early for families of cancer patients this year.
On Saturday, local firefighters and Douglas County Cancer Services teamed up to bring Christmas to 50 local families for whom health challenges have made the holiday season a struggle.
A wrapped package was carried to Richard Gutierrez, 7, on a firetruck and hand-delivered by local firefighters.
Richard lives with his grandmother and great grandparents. His great-grandmother Ann Lauher has cancer, and said it meant a great deal to have a group of firefighters show up at the door with presents and food.
Cynthia Lauher, Richard’s grandmother, said her grandson loves firefighters.
“It was great, it was wonderful, very exciting and I’m grateful. He’s so excited,” she said as Richard went out to the driveway to have a look at the firetruck.
Richard said the rainy morning visit was good, but wet.
Asked about the firetruck and the present, he had the same answer for each of them.
“I like it,” he said.
This is the first year the firefighters have joined the event.
Roseburg firefighter Josh Ray said firefighters have volunteered for Douglas County Cancer Services in the past, helping out with its annual tea and fashion show. The firefighters wanted to help out in other ways and Ray felt delivering toys through the city would be a great way to do it.
“The fire department was all about it so here we are. Hopefully we can make their day giving them gifts,” Ray said.
Sharon Carlson, vice chairwoman of Douglas County Cancer Services, said the event started in 1989 with two nurses working out of the trunks of their cars. It has grown to include 50 precooked turkey Christmas dinners for patients who are either currently or have recently undergone cancer treatment.
“All they have to do is put it in the oven and heat it up,” she said.
The recipients get very emotional and so do the volunteers.
“You actually look forward to it every year, doing this,” she said.
It’s like being Santa, except for the fact that they can’t fly, she said.
A grant from Ford Family Foundation paid for the food, and gifts for the families like gloves and scarves. The firefighters bought toys for families with kids. All the cancer patients were adults, but many had kids and weren’t able to shop for them on their own this year.
In addition to firefighters from Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2, many of the dinners and gifts were delivered Saturday by drivers from the Josh Bidwell Foundation, a local organization founded during Bidwell’s career in the National Football League. The former Douglas High football star became an NFL all-star punter after going through life-threatening testicular cancer in 1999.
Sara Ray is a nurse practitioner at the Community Cancer Center, a DCCS board member and Josh Ray’s wife. She said this was her first time volunteering for the event because she’s usually out of town this time of year. The firefighters bought more than 20 toys, picking things they would have enjoyed as children — Nerf guns, crafts, and footballs. The firefighters loved doing it, she said, and it makes a big difference.
“These patients are sick. They don’t have the energy to go out and buy the toys for their kids or the financial ability because cancer treatment’s so expensive. So I think that having this available is awesome. It’s probably such a relief for them,” she said.
Volunteer Linda Guadan of Roseburg was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and fought it all of 2017. Her family skipped Christmas that year, she was so down and sick from her treatment.
“It took a toll on my family. It turned us upside down,” she said.
Once her treatments were done, she began volunteering at DCCS and considers them her second family.
“After fighting a year, to be able to help others and say I’ve been there, done that, it’s a blessing to give back,” she said.
