Local fiber artists will turn the Fir Grove Park trees into an arboreal art gallery next summer as part of a collaboration between Roseburg Parks and Recreation and the Umpqua Valley Arts Association.
The showcase “Tapes-Trees in the Park” will be revealed during the 54th annual Summer Arts Festival from June 23-25.
Knitters and crocheters who’ve dreamed of making a scarf or sweater for a 30-foot-tall, long-necked friend are invited to sign up by March 31, and submit finished work by the end of April.
“It does take a long time to knit something that size. And it does take a lot of yarn!” said Roseburg Parks and Recreation Coordinator Tracy Moser. “We’ve already had 11 people sign up so far, so there’s definitely interest.”
Artists are encouraged to use leftover scrap yarn from past projects or check in for possible yarn donations at Roseburg City Hall, Roseburg Public Library, Umpqua Valley Arts or Little Hawk Yarns.
Artists can choose to produce a small, medium or large rectangular fiber art project and will then be assigned a tree and receive the measurements. People can volunteer to decorate more than one tree or work together to create artwork for a big tree.
At least 36 trees have been identified to be part of the art exhibit along the paved path on the north side of Fir Grove Park.
Umpqua Valley Arts will sponsor free workshops and affordable classes in early 2023 for people who want to sign up for the project or learn a new skill set.
“UVA is honored to partner with other community organizations to bring arts and culture opportunities and experiences to Douglas County,” said UVA Executive Director Emily Brandt.
All participants get free admission to the 54th Summer Arts Festival.
Those who’d like to donate yarn for the art project can drop yarn off at:
Roseburg City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave.: 8 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday;
Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday;
Umpqua Valley Arts Center, 1624 W Harvard Ave.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday;
Little Hawk Yarns, 544 SE Main St.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
The hope is that the art works can remain in place for three months — if the elements don’t interfere.
“We’re hoping this project might connect generations – where our local youth might learn a new skill set from grandparents or a nearby senior buddy,” UVA’s Sarah Holborow said.
