The City of Roseburg and Umpqua Valley Arts are looking for yarn artists to turn the Fir Grove Park trees into an arboreal art gallery.

Local fiber artists will turn the Fir Grove Park trees into an arboreal art gallery next summer as part of a collaboration between Roseburg Parks and Recreation and the Umpqua Valley Arts Association.

Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.

