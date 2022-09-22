This Saturday at Backside Brewing in Roseburg, the walking dead will be dancing.
This Saturday at Backside Brewing in Roseburg, the walking dead will be dancing.
The Roseburg Fright Club is hosting its annual Zombie Ball, a fundraiser held to raise money to go toward their annual haunted house held at the Elk Lodge in Roseburg.
“If you normally go around scaring people, you get in trouble,” Mary Malone, an event organizer, said. “But here, we encourage it.”
For 26 years, Malone has been a member of the Roseburg Fright Club, a volunteer organization that began working at Eastwood Elementary to raise money for shoes and coats to donate to children. After more than 20 years running a haunted house in Roseburg, the group found themselves needing a “fundraiser for the fundraiser” to support the haunted houses, as Malone said.
“Haunted houses can be an expensive thing to try and put on, so we thought a zombie ball would be a good fit,” Malone said.
Party-goers 21 and over can expect a night of fun, as well as competition — awards for the best zombie groan, best zombie walk and the coveted crown of the king and queen zombie — are all up for grabs.
Even with a spooky, undead atmosphere, the Fright Club wants partiers to know that dressing up is by no means a requirement.
“Anybody is welcome, dressed up or not. It’s a great people watching opportunity,” Malone said.
The Fright Club, which has been planning for the Zombie Ball since July, is excited for the event’s return for the first time in two years, after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve missed the new people, the new costumes and seeing the creativity of the community.
The Zombie Ball will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Backside Brewing. Entry is $20 for a single guest and $35 for couples.
Roseburg Fright Club’s haunted house opens Oct. 21 at the Elk Lodge in Roseburg.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
