Ready to break a sweat while having fun?
The YMCA of Douglas County and the Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department have brought back Zumba in the Park sessions that will take place on Wednesdays.
All are welcome to come out to Stewart Park for the workout sessions that combine low and high-intensity moves for interval-style dance exercises that the whole family can participate in.
Zumba sessions will happen every Wednesday night from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 25.
The sessions are free and will be held in the grass west of the large pavilion in Stewart Park. No registration is needed.
