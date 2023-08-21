Roseburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire just before 4 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Southeast Mill Street, which impacted southbound traffic for several hours and spread to a nearby home.
Large plumes of black smoke could be seen from at least a mile away and when firefighters arrived on the scene they saw fire coming from a recreational vehicle. The fire had started spreading by the time the fire department arrived on scene, including to a nearby manufactured home.
A fire investigator determined the fire was caused when a resident performed mechanical work on the recreational vehicle, according to a press release from Roseburg Fire Department.
Roseburg Fire Chief Tyler Christopherson said when crews arrived they found active power lines down in the driveway, which delayed firefighting efforts until Pacific Power could arrive.
Once the power was disconnected from the property, the fire extinguished the fire, did a primary and secondary search and completed overhaul.
Christopherson said two recreational vehicles and two passenger vehicles were a total loss and the home sustained extensive structural and water damage. Three adults were displaced, but none were injured.
Traffic was impacted by efforts to extinguish the fire for about three hours. A fire truck was stationed in the middle of Southeast Pine Street, and spraying water on the fire on the residence below.
Pine Street was initially fully closed to southbound traffic due to the fire activity. Just before 6:15 p.m., Roseburg Fire Department announced that one lane of traffic would remain closed and one lane would go through the parking lot of the senior center, while still asking people to avoid the area. The street fully reopened by 7:30 p.m. when the fire was extinguished.
Twelve firefighters assisted in the operation and the fire department was assisted on scene by Avista Utilities, Pacific Power, American Red Cross and Roseburg Police Department.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.