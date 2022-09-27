'Sake and Sushi' event to benefit Roseburg Sister Cities The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Sep 27, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — The Secret Wine Society will be holding a series of sushi and sake tastings Saturday to celebrate World Sake Day.The event will benefit the nonprofit organization Roseburg Sister Cities, promoting friendship and understanding between the Umpqua Basin and Roseburg's sister city, Kuki City, Japan.Three separate seating times have been planned for the event, which will be ehld at The Secret Wine Society, 110 SE 1st St. in Oakland.As part of the event, Robert Douglas will offer the finer points of sake brewing, paired with a selection of sushi and other Japanese fare.Seatings will be held from 1-3 p.m., 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 each, and the event is open to those age 21 and older. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Del Taco's fire-damaged building demolished Death Notices for September 22, 2022 Powell motion to postpone trial delayed Roseburg Police investigate fight, gun shot following alleged assault TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC NOW HIRING • LINE COOKS The Oregon Judicial Department Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Web Accessibility Critical for Health Information Access Feeding Umpqua gives away free produce Oct. 6 Eat mindfully — attain a healthy weight In Season County's success with IMPACTS grant leads to additional year of funding
