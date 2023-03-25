New automated fee machines were unveiled and introduced at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay this week by the Douglas County commissioners.
The new machines, three in total, will enhance the payment process for launches, transient moorage and dry camping, according to a press release. There is one machine at the east launch ramp, one at the west launch ramp and one at the D-section of the dry camping area.
Traditional pay boxes are no longer available and the new fee machines take credit and debit card payments only.
Visitors who prefer to pay with cash can do so at the Salmon Harbor Marina Office at 100 Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, envelopes will be made available at the office for payments to be deposited through a pay slot.
The new machines are the latest of several improvement projects in the area by the Douglas County board of commissioner at Salmon Harbor Marina.
Douglas County is also promoting a new social media page for all recreational opportunities at Winchester Bay — from sand dunes to crabbing and fishing. Follow “Discover Winchester Bay” on Facebook to get regular updates, photos and videos.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review.
