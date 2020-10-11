Samantha Robinson is not a teacher, a counselor or a therapist. Heck, she’s only 17 years old.
But what Samantha, or Sami, as everyone calls her, does have is a knack for helping other children work through any issues they may be having, whether it be a difficult homework assignment, conflict with another child or problems at home.
“I just say, ‘Hi, how was your day?’” Sami said in describing her approach to helping children. “Then they usually smile and start talking to me.”
Sami’s ability to work with children and her overall tireless efforts volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley prompted the club to name her Youth of the Year. She was honored at the club’s annual Celebrate Kids event Saturday evening, which was held virtually in the form of a “viewing party” this year due to concerns about COVID-19.
Sami, a Roseburg High School senior, has been volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club since the first grade. In fact, this isn’t the first time she has been honored by the agency. She was named Volunteer of the Year in 2014.
“Her positivity, her love of life and of people is just infectious,” Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bryan Lake said.
Lake also said despite Sami’s challenges — including learning disabilities, ADHD and a seizure disorder — she remains upbeat and helpful.
“We watched some of the struggles she has. And it’s just amazing how she still comes out of this so positive,” Lake said. “We absolutely love her. So, we’re thrilled that she’s been recognized.”
Sami’s mother, TJ McLean, said her daughter has had health struggles most of her life and has had to work extra hard to keep up with her classmates in school. Despite that, Sami always gives it her best and loves school, and has become good at advocating for herself, McLean said.
McLean said she was dropping her children off at the Boys & Girls Club recently when staff told her that Sami had been chosen as Youth of the Year.
“I was really excited for her because I know she loves going there and loves the staff there,” McLean said. “So getting recognized by the staff is really awesome.”
Sami was at the Boys & Girls Club working on her homework when she was told, also by a staffer.
“I smiled and laughed and got a little teary-eyed,” she said. “I never knew it was going to happen.”
Sami said she thinks she was chosen for the honor because, “I’ve been really helpful and a good volunteer there.”
She tends to work with the younger children at the Boys & Girls Club, second and third-graders, and said every day is different.
“It’s really fun but sometimes it can be chaotic,” she said. “Some days it’s like they had an extra dose of sugar, that’s when they’re at they’re most hyper. And some days they’re cool.”
As far as future plans, after Sami graduates she will enroll in a program at Roseburg High that teaches life skills and work experience so that she can live as independent a life as possible. She also talks about possibly getting a job, maybe as a sales clerk at Goodwill.
Sami’s favorite subject in school is English and she loves reading, especially romance novels and biographies. One of the books she read that stuck with her is “Small Steps,” by Peg Kehret.
In the book, Kehret describes how she got polio as a 12-year-old. At first paralyzed and terrified, she battled the disease before finally recovering, propelled by plenty of grit and luck. Kehret went on to have a prolific and award-winning career as an author.
”It resonated with me by showing someone’s life journey,” Sami said.
Editor’s note: TJ McLean is head of design services at The News-Review.
