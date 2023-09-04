Thunderstorms that passed through the Umpqua National Forest resulted in multiple smoke and fire reports, which were able to be contained.
Tiller Ranger District received six reports and was able to locate three fires. The majority of the fires were burning single tree snags.
Helicopter rappelers were dropped into the Emerson Creek Fire, which was 0.3 acres in size.
Scattered precipitation accompanied the fires, with some areas getting nearly half an inch of rain. Clouds and storms caused a low visibility ceiling and reconnaissance flights were not possible.
The two largest fires: Chilcoot Fire and Ridge Fire continue to burn up a combined nearly 2,000 acres.
"Rainfall over the last couple of days has decreased the fire activity," Monday's report said. "Smoldering and creeping continue in the heavy duff layer under mature timber."
California Incident Management Team 12 has transitioned operational command to Northwest Incident Management Team 12.
Chilcoot Fire is 1,762 acres and 5% contained. Reports say solid progress is being made on the western flank of the fire, connecting dozer and control lines with direct line. Containment is expected to increase significantly in the next few days.
Ridge Fire is 238 acres and 72% contained with minimal fire activity, which allowed firefighters to extend the fire perimeter and extinguish burning material. As the containment line grows, resources from the Ridge Fire will be allocated to the Chilcoot Fire.
A Facebook post said that crews have been working with Resource Advisors to preserve historic structures, such as the Bear Camp Shelter on the Bulldog Rock Trail. Firefighters cleared vegetation around the shelter to reduce the fuels that might carry fire.
There are no current evacuations.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
