OK, I was wrong, I admit it.
When my editor, Ian Campbell, told me what a big deal it was to have a Crumbl Cookies store opening in Roseburg, how his friends in Eugene rave about the one there and how it has long lines just about all the time, I had pooh-poohed it.
“They’re just cookies,” I’d say.
But I went to the store’s grand opening Thursday, and sitting in my car, wiping the last smidge of chocolate off my chin and scoping up the crumbs (peanut butter chocolate chip) from my flannel shirt, I realized he was right.
This is something.
Obviously, Ian isn’t the only one who enjoys these cookies. The store, located next to Five Guys at 1500 NW Mulholland Drive, held a soft opening Wednesday and apparently it was a madhouse.
“It was packed,” said Natalia Vazquez, a cashier at the store. “There was a line out the door and all the way into the parking lot.”
The place was also buzzing Thursday, although the lines outside weren’t quite as long. There is curbside service and at least a half dozen cars took advantage of it in the 20 minutes or so I was there.
Inside the small space, which has an open kitchen that allows customers to watch the cookies being made, there was a cacophony of sights, sounds and smells. Enormous stainless steel mixing bowls were filled with brown sugar, white sugar and even a breakfast cereal used as an ingredient in the cookies.
I counted something like 16 workers in the kitchen, and each — dressed entirely in black, including masks and baseball caps — seemed to be on their toes and moving quickly. Several used pastry bags to add icing to the cookies. Names were being called for orders to be picked up.
And then there was the smell of the cookies being baked, like — forget it, you know that smell. And if you don't, you'll have to go to find out.
Sherry Olander said she had never tried Crumbl Cookies before but her family raved about it.
“So I figured I had to give it a try,” she said.
Olander got the party box, which at $36 for a dozen cookies shaves some money off the $4 price for individual cookies.
The cookie menu rotates weekly to give customers four different specialty flavors, but the popular milk chocolate and chilled sugar cookies are always available. The menu this week featured churro, berry crunch, peanut butter chocolate chip and German chocolate cake. Other cookies available include blue gender reveal, blueberry crumb cake, buckeye brownie and cinnamon swirl.
Crumbl Cookies also uses those cookies to produce a line of ice cream. Flavors include vanilla, hot chocolate, peanut butter chocolate and sea salt toffee.
Crumbl Cookies was established in Logan, Utah, in 2017. Since then the company has added about 80 additional stores for cookie lovers. There are now Crumbl Cookies locations in Nevada, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Tennessee, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Washington, Massachusetts and Utah.
I never got a chance to tell Ian he was right and I was wrong about Crumbl Cookies. It is a game changer.
But I left him and the office a box of 12 cookies — missing three for research purposes — so I figure we’re even.
Crumbl Cookies is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; from 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday; and from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
For more information go to the store’s Facebook page or call 541-671-5512.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.