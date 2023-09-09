When imagining a veterinarian practice, many people think about taking small pets, such as cats or dogs or rabbits, in when they might not be feeling so well. For Dr. Scott Hendy, a veterinarian practice is much more than this.
Hendy retired Sept. 1 after 48 years of working as a mixed animal veterinary practitioner. Since moving to Roseburg in 1975 to begin his practice until now, he has won many awards an helped or participated in many different activities throughout Douglas County. Now, he is excited to have more time to dedicate working on his ranch in retirement.
“I did a report on veterinary medicine in seventh grade, for a science class. And I obviously didn’t know for sure then but I was interested,” Hendy said.
He received his doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1975 from University of California, Davis, before moving to Roseburg where he began his practice as an associate veterinarian at Bailey Veterinary Clinic.
After working there for three years, he opened his own practice, Parkway Animal Hospital in Roseburg. He sold this practice to a corporation in 2022, but continued to work there until retirement.
“I think the big thing over the years has been the friendship with clients, working with people and their animals. Seeing the human-animal bond firsthand and trying to help keep that going,” Hendy said.
Hendy was also deeply involved in the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, serving on the board from its founding in 2001 until 2009. He was chair of Saving Grace’s Animal Health committee, helped establish the Saving Grace Thrift Store and was awarded the 2015 Humane Hero Award.
He has been a part of the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association since 1975, on the board of directors in the Douglas County Livestock Association since 1979, on the board of directors for the Roseburg Rotary Club since 1977 and on the board of directors for the Wildlife Safari Foundation.
“We received the First Citizen Award from the Chamber of Commerce, and (Sandra) received the First Female Award too,” Hendy said. “I thought it was really special for both of us to get it.” Hendy was awarded this in 2013, and his wife Sandra Hendy received her award in 2015.
Hendy was also the recipient of the Oregon Veterinarian Medical Association 2001 Veterinarian of the Year Award and 2009 Meritorious Service Award (Lifetime Achievement). He was awarded the 2007 North Roseburg Rotary Club “You Make A Difference” Award.
Now that he is retired, he has plans for the extra time he has. Some of this time will be spent back at Parkway Animal Hospital for his open house scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Thursday. There will be pictures set up and refreshments for everyone who stops by.
Some of his other plans are to spend more time at the ranch, be more involved in the city and have more time to fish. His family has owned a ranch since 1977, and Hendy is excited to have more time to spend there.
“Just got done digging 20 postholes yesterday and we just shipped out 100 head of cattle this morning to the feedlot. So a lot of catch up work on the ranch that I haven’t had time for in the last few years,” Hendy said. He works with two of his brothers at the ranch.
