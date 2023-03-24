U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley say 11 Oregon farmers will receive a combined $2.1 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand their influence and market new products.
The announcement came Wednesday, which was National Ag Day.
“Oregon’s family farmers and ranchers have put Oregon on the map as an agriculture powerhouse all while supporting jobs across the state,” Wyden said. “These grant dollars will help kick-start efforts for family farms to innovate and continue to compete in a global marketplace.”
Wyden said he will keep fighting to secure similar investments that support Oregon Ag producers for generations to come.
“I hear from Oregonians across the state about the need to ensure our world-class agriculture sector has the support it needs to grow and thrive,” Merkley said. “The opportunities theses grants will create for innovation and keeping Oregon farmers and ranchers competitive in the global market will have lasting impacts for Oregon communities.”
The funds have been made available through the USDA Rural Development’s Value-Added Producer Grant Program.
The grant awards went to farmers in 11 Oregon communities including Creswell, Junction City and Eagle Point. None went to Douglas County farmers.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.