Roseburg Public Library continues to expand hours during our phased reopening process.
Beginning July 28, the library will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We expect to continue these hours at least through August.
Since reopening the building June 30, nearly 2,000 visitors have checked out almost 4,000 physical items. The holds shelves routinely are full of materials for patrons to pick up, and the Thursday curbside service remains popular.
We are grateful that patrons are patient with new procedures and observe our request to limit visits, including computer sessions, to one hour.
Although we miss the hustle and bustle of in-person storytimes, craft programs and author visits, we enjoy discovering new ways to connect with the community.
The youth services crew follows Roseburg Public Schools’ Lunchbox Express every Thursday to Saddle Butte mobile home court, Eastwood Park, Thompson Park and Stewart Park. They connect with young readers and distribute grab-and-go craft kits and prizes for the Summer Reading Program.
Craft kits also are available at the library every Thursday at opening as long as supplies last. The team is prepping dragon eggs, sidewalk chalk, stained glass and more over the next few weeks.
The Summer Reading Program continues through August 29, and youth are encouraged to track the number of days they read and submit brief book reviews for the chance to win prizes. More information is available at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 541-492-7050.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg posts storytime on Facebook every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and Library Aide Dr. Mark Breckenridge’s musical storytime is posted on Facebook every other Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Storytimes include books, songs and fun.
I, too, have ventured into the world of video production but on a smaller scale. As part of the Summer Reading Program for adults, I started filming short book reviews of titles I wanted to share with the group. Writing reviews comes naturally to me, but I appreciate the opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and reach readers in a new way. I just shared my first video review to the library’s general Facebook page and look forward to adding more.
The library also recently launched a weekly email newsletter that includes updates on programs, projects and staff picks. To subscribe, go to www.cityofroseburg.org, scroll down to “Subscribe by department,” select Library in the Mailing Groups list, enter your email address and click Subscribe. The newsletter is sent Tuesday mornings.
Although some of our practices have changed, we remain committed to meeting your literacy and lifelong learning needs. Thank you for supporting Roseburg Public Library.
