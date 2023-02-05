Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is an amazing early literacy program.
More than 1,150 young learners in the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library’s service area participate in Imagination Library, which mails one free, new, age-appropriate book to registered children from birth to fifth birthday every month.
Our service area includes the following zip codes: 97443, 97447, 97470, 97471, 97494 and 97495.
I want more children to reap the benefits of the program, which provides access to quality reading material, supports developing early literacy skills, creates opportunities for child-caregiver bonding and helps prepare children for school and life success.
That’s why I am asking parents and caregivers of children participating in the program to consider sharing photos of your children with their Imagination Library books. I would love to get pictures of them getting their Imagination Library books from the mailbox, reading them with family members and friends, or posed with their shelf of books.
Along with the photos, parents must complete a photo release form, which is located on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org.
Email photos and the completed release form to library@cityofroseburg.org. There is no deadline for submissions.
For those able and willing to take this one step further, please consider scheduling a video session at the library. Email library@cityofroseburg.org, and volunteer Ella will set up a time to film brief testimonials with you and/or your children.
Roseburg Public Library and the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library will use the photos and videos to generate publicity, including, but not limited to, social media posts, posters and brochures.
We also will share them with current donors and potential funders. As the local affiliate, the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library is responsible for fundraising $25 per registered child per year.
Generous gifts from local funding agencies, businesses and individuals ensure the program’s sustainability, and I want them to learn what a difference the program makes directly from those benefitting.
We accept Imagination Library registrations on an ongoing basis. Online registration is available at imaginationlibrary.com; click “Check Availability.” Alternately, paper registrations are available at the library’s front desk.
Anyone may register a child; however, a parent’s or guardian’s phone number or email address is required. The first book is mailed eight to 10 weeks after registration.
Imagination Library affiliates cover most of Douglas County and Oregon. In fact, the program reaches all 50 states and five countries. Contact your local public library for more information.
