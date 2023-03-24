Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies work through an active shooter scenario at Winchester Elementary School in May 2018 under the watchful eyes of evaluators. The department has been going through the annual training exercises — which does not always include active shooter scenarios — throughout spring break. This year these trainings will take place at Sunnyslope and Green elementary schools.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is holding a training for its deputies and staff from all divisions at Green and Sunnyslope elementary schools during spring break.
The training will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and will include first aid, CPR, ethics training and scenario-based training.
These continuing education hours keep deputies current with their certification requirements mandated by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and to maintain a professional level of service, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public, because the scenario-based training will look like an active shooter/active threat response with simulated gunfire, yelling and general police presence.
“We believe it is vitally important to train our deputies in the response of active threats. The use of scenario based training provides the deputies with the most realistic training possible and helps to develop them professionally in order to better serve our communities,” said Lt. Brad O’Dell. “We are thankful to the Roseburg School District for their support and hospitality in hosting this important training session.
Roseburg School District Superintendent Jared Cordon said in a press release that he is grateful for the ongoing partnership between the district and local law enforcement agencies.
“We appreciate the opportunity to support the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in their training efforts,” Cordon said. “The more we work together to plan and prepare for potential emergencies, the safer our schools and community will be.”
For the safety of the community and deputies, the school campus will be closed to the public during the training sessions.
