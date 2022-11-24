The Roseburg Police Department will host a “Shop with a Cop” event Dec. 3, where law enforcement officers take about 25 foster children and buy holiday presents for their families.
Local nonprofit Christmas for Kids of Douglas County provided a $2,500 donation for the event, along with other donations coming from the community. The Roseburg Walmart, which is hosting the event at 9 a.m., will donate wrapping paper, tape and scissors, and snacks for the children.
Children will get to visit with Santa, who will give additional gifts and a stocking full of goodies to each child.
“The goal is to not only help these children have a good Christmas, but to also give them a positive experience with law enforcement,” said Daniel Allen, the spokesperson for Roseburg Police Department. “Christmas for Kids has again donated to the cause and what a way for us to give back, be a positive influence to the children in our community and show the community we support them.”
Allen is one of the organizers of the event this year, along with Roseburg City Councilor Andrea Zielinski.
Roseburg Police are looking for additional law enforcement volunteers for the event. Last year’s “Shop with a Cop” saw 34 officers take part — from the Roseburg Police Department to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Cow Creek Tribal Police, Winston Police and Myrtle Creek police.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
