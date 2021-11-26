For the Van Dermark brothers, Black Friday is less about the deals and more about keeping a 15-year-old tradition alive.
“It’s mostly just a family tradition at this point because Cyber Monday pretty much makes it kind of null at this point,” Jon Van Dermark said. “But it’s just cool to go out and stay up late and hang out.”
They joined other shoppers in a line that wandered around the exterior of Fred Meyer to kick off the start of holiday shopping for Black Friday. Fred Meyer opened its doors at 5 a.m. Friday.
The social aspect is what has drawn Roger Barnett, of Roseburg, out every Black Friday before 3 a.m. — with the exception of last year — for the last 20 years where he enjoys making friends with others waiting in line. Barnett arrived around 2:30 a.m., earning him the first spot in line.
This is the second year many retail stores, such as Walmart, have decided to remain closed on Thanksgiving instead of opening the same night to kick-off shopping deals. For Barnett, this reminds him of “the good old days” when everything started before sunrise the next day. He said he remembers when the lines used to stretch as far as the main road.
For other shoppers like Kilea Johnston, of Roseburg, it’s the excitement of strategizing a game-plan days before that brings her out.
“We go through the newspaper and all the ads and figure out where we will go to first,” Johnston said.
She said she typically starts the night before and continues until it gets too late for doorbuster deals.
While supply chain shortages and shipping delays haven’t directly impacted Lucas Van Dermark, he said he’s focusing on buying locally rather than ordering online.
“I’ve just turned to more locally sourced and made products,” he said. “Things like soap to different baskets and stuff people make. There are some pretty cool products out there.”
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review.
Man, that consumerism holds no charm for me. I mean, I do like tools, but most of them last for a long time; how long does it take to wear out a hammer? A Dremel that was purchased second-hand? (I'm ten years into that experiment.) To go stand in a crowd to pursue baubles seems silly; I just don't get it. It's a good thing the consumer economy does not depend on me.
