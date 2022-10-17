Mike Sidrian swapped boosting cars for an addiction to sneakers.
Kyle Ward got married.
Chelsea Cherry got a promotion and welcomed a baby.
While addiction may be permanent, there is plenty of beauty to be found.
Growing up in Antioch, California, Sidrian had a second family in the Mexican gang “The Northerners.” A renowned car thief, his addictions soon moved from alcohol to speed, cocaine, mushrooms, and ultimately, methamphetamine.
Once he got clean, that addiction flipped to flashy footwear.
The drug and alcohol counselor celebrated his 10th year of sobriety Sept. 23.
“I just switched addictions,” Sidrian said in an interview earlier this month. “When in recovery, our addiction will manifest itself in other ways. With my addictive personality, sneakers was the thing.”
Instead of looking for his morning fix, Sidrian posts his smiling face and that day’s “kicks.” He estimates he owns close to 400 pairs of sneakers. One room in his home is a dedicated walk-in shoe closet.
“I’ve been working on getting healthier,” Sidrian said. “I’ve lost 30-35 pounds, furthering my education and just keeping in touch with my people.”
As an addiction counselor, he said he is concerned about the rise of fentanyl and overdoses in drug circles.
While Sidrian celebrated a decade of sobriety in late September, Ward will be celebrating a different anniversary in three weeks.
Ward and his bride, Courtney, were married Nov. 6, 2021.
“We just had a spark,” the 51-year-old said of the connection with 32-year-old Courtney. The couple had been together four years before tying the knot.
Ward stepped away from his role as a fire commander and opened a small home inspection firm based in Myrtle Creek, “a little company I can mold the way I want,” he said.
For a man who took his first sip of alcohol from the cap of a vodka bottle at age 2, life is certainly going well.
“I got sober at 27, but I had drank for 25 years,” Ward said. “Not constantly, but at every available opportunity.”
As of this past June, Ward is 23 years sober.
There was a time in Chelsea Cherry’s life when her only joy was laughing and having fun with her fellow inmates in the Douglas County Jail.
“There was no care. I had given up on myself,” Cherry said in October 2021. “The only laughter was being in that jail.”
Now, that laughter is either in the kitchen or dining room of Hop Valley Brewing in Eugene, or in the brand new home she and wife Emily Cherry recently purchased. At home, much of that joy is shared with baby Saint, who the couple welcomed in March.
“She’s super sweet,” Chelsea Cherry said of the couple’s bundle of joy. “She jabbers all day. Emily is ‘Mommy’ and I’m ‘Momma.’”
Not long after Saint’s birth, Chelsea Cherry was promoted to executive chef at Hop Valley, which has locations in both Eugene and Springfield.
“The job is super stressful. It’s a lot to deal with,” Chelsea said. “But it’s amazing. We have a super blessed life right now.
“Our lives are so simple and great right now.”
‘IT’S NEVER TOO LATE’
Casey Ellis reached out to take part in The News-Review’s October 2021 profile, but her email arrived on the day the feature went to publication.
Earlier this month Ellis, 45, shared her story of recovery.
A manufacturing technician at Orenco Systems, Ellis is more than four years sober.
“I was just done,” Ellis said. “At one point all I had was my dog, my car, and two laundry baskets of clothes.”
She went to stay with a family member and on a Monday, her father took her to a meeting at Crossroads Residential Treatment in Roseburg.
“I just never looked back,” Ellis said. “I’ve never wanted to get high since then.”
Ellis’ addiction started with a combination of heroin and methamphetamine, but heroin soon moved to the front of the line. Before she knew it, she lost custody of her children, the biggest loss of all.
Throughout her path to recovery, she has been able to rebuild the relationships with her children, now 22 and 17. She has her own apartment and her own car.
“Things are great,” Ellis said. “I thought it was too late and the kids were too old and I could never be in their life again. I have things I never thought I’d have.
“I just want people to know that it’s never too late.”
‘WHERE IS THE MOP?’
In the order of full disclosure, Aryn Voigt works for The News-Review. She is supervisor of a team which handles classified ads, obituaries and various other customer needs.
If not for a physical, mentally vacant fight with her father over the location of a mop almost a decade ago, life as she knows likely would not have been possible.
“We got into an altercation and all of a sudden she was the enemy,” her father Steven Voigt said of that dispute over the mop. Steven was in Vietnam during the 1968 Tet Offensive and has been sober for 39 years, he struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.
At the time of the fight, Aryn Voigt was actively using heroin. That fight could have been a permanent fracture in the relationship with her father. Instead, it brought the two closer together.
Aryn Voigt said she went crazy while using, which landed her in and out of drug court as a way to defer a felony drug charge.
She ultimately graduated from the 18-month program in 22 months, graduated college and started an internship at Adapt Integrated Health Care, an ideal face on the impact recovery could have.
“I was lying to everybody,” Aryn Voigt said. “I was using behind everybody’s back. The whole world came crashing down and once again I was homeless, jobless with two kids.”
A recovering addict himself, Steven Voigt said that as bad as he wanted to help, it likely would only make things worse.
“It was rough,” he said. “I had to keep reminding myself I wasn’t allowed to step in. I was just sitting back and watching her, and once I decided to get out of the way, it was Hell.”
Today, Aryn Voigt is trying to change a generational cycle of addiction in her family. She has a 13-year-old son, a daughter who will turn 8 in November, and a 4-month-old baby boy with her fiancee Travis Gould. The couple got engaged in December.
She is eight years free of meth, four years from heroin and 14 months from marijuana and alcohol. Her official sobriety date is Aug. 13, 2021.
“If I’m going to honor my dad, I had to get sober now and enjoy the time I have with him now,” Aryn Voigt said.
