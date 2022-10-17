Editor's Note

In October 2021, The News-Review reached out for people to share their stories of recovery in addiction as a part of #SoberOctober. Six replied and reporter Donovan Brink has followed three of them over the course of the past year. The following is a recap of their lives over the past year, as well as two new people who volunteered to share their stories.

Mike Sidrian swapped boosting cars for an addiction to sneakers.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.