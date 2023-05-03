Taylar Thingvall really wanted to have Glide High School sanction an equestrian team.
The school agreed, and its team paid immediate dividends.
In the first-ever event representing their high school, sophomore Taylar and partner Bailey Richey, a freshman, set a two-person sorting record at an Oregon High School Equestrian Team event in February at the Eugene Horse Center.
Taylar and Bailey successfully penned all 10 of their assigned livestock in 45.6 seconds to set a South Valley District record.
So what does any of that mean?
Two riders are faced with a pen of 10 livestock — cows, steers, etc. — and each of those stock are numbered 0-9. There is also one non-numbered wildcard. A number between 0 and 9 is called at random and, from there, the two-person team must sort those stock individually and in numerical order. While the first rider identifies the first stock and herds it to the pen, the second rider stands guard at the pen entrances.
Once that first stock is penned, the gateman seeks out the second stock in the order while the first rider takes over at the gate.
If one stock gets into the pen out of order — or the unnumbered wildcard sneaks past — the event is over and the two-person team is eliminated with a no time result.
The South Valley District covers the Eugene metro area south to the California border.
"We've rode together for about three years," Taylar said of her partnership with Bailey. "I always wanted to do more competitive stuff with horses, and I wanted to start a team."
In order to get approval from the school board, the first step was identifying a coach. That part was easy.
"Taylar and Breanne (Long) ride together, and Breanne agreed to coach," Michelle Thingvall, Taylar's mother, said. A plan was presented to the Glide School District Board, and the board signed off on the equestrian team.
There are currently four members on the school's inaugural team, but those numbers could gradually grow. The current team also includes junior Macy Mornarich and freshman Anabel Kelly. Two eighth graders — Tannen Long and Ella Whitaker — are expected to join the team next season.
Via email, Tannen said that it has been exciting to see the team "step outside of their comfort zone" when it comes to attempting different events.
"None of them have ever done any of these events before except for sorting," Tannen wrote. "Watching them step outside their comfort zone trying something new and being successful the first year of it really is amazing. I’m looking forward to watching them grow the program at our school and continue to improve as horsemen."
Equestrian season falls in line with softball season, where Taylar is a two-year varsity starter for Glide. Given her choice after high school, she said she wants to stick with the horses.
The Oregon High School Equestrian Team state championships are scheduled for May 11-14 in Redmond, smack dab in the middle of the final push for the state softball playoffs.
"I love doing both, but I enjoy doing the horse stuff a lot," said Taylar, who also carries a 4.0 grade-point average. "I want to keep doing it a long time. Softball will only be in high school. I'll play until I can't, but horses are going to be there forever."
