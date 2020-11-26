Operation Christmas started providing gifts for families in Glendale more than a decade ago. Now, it is providing gifts for families in surrounding towns as well.
Jessica Warmbo, the secretary of Operation Christmas, said her favorite part is looking around the room when they’ve finished organizing and seeing what they are able to provide for all the kids.
“It makes all the hard work we put in throughout the year well worth it,” she said.
Operation Christmas was able to provide gifts for 130 children last year.
“The selection process is pretty simple: no child is turned down,” Warmbo said. “I feel like programs like this are important for communities all over. I feel very grateful to be a part of Operation Christmas as do the other members. We understand there is hardships in life and we just want to be there to relieve some of their stress during the holiday season.”
Throughout the year the organization hosts several fundraisers, including a benefit dinner with a silent auction, and a golf tournament.
The money is used to buy toys for kids, but also clothing and hygiene items.
This year the applications were open to any family who was a victim of an Oregon fire.
Operation Christmas operates under the nonprofit Cow Creek Valley Association and is sponsored in large part by Swanson Group and A&M Transport, who not only donate financially but also donate employee’s time and facilities. The committee is made up of Swanson Group’s MacKenzie Perry, Jessica Warmbo, Samantha Cline, Alice Briggs and Robin Campbell, A&M Trucking’s Caroline Lydon, Roseburg Forest Product’s Shyra Vaughn and community volunteer Holly Colvin. There are many more people who volunteer for the different events.
Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Warmbo at jessica.warmbo@swansongroup.biz.
