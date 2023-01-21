South Umpqua High School will be closed Monday to students and staff due to a fire in the building Saturday.
"There was a minor heating unit fire that occurred at the high school over the weekend, so we will be having crews out on Monday to assess and verify that all systems are working properly," an alert sent out by the school district said. All other schools in the district will be in session.
A fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. Saturday and a crew of about a dozen firefighters from the Tri City Rural Fire Department responded, cut off the power and brought the fire under control.
"We had a small active fire inside the electric furnace in the lobby here," Fire Chief Marshall Newton said.
Don Johnson, a maintenance journeyman at the school, said that as he approached the lobby, he smelled the distinct odor of burning appliances. As he walked around, he saw smoke from the burning heater vents.
"It ignited and burned two-by-four's and stuff like that." Johnson added.
Varsity boys basketball coach Brian Johnson received texts that the fire department was on its way to the high school. "I just wanted to check and make sure the school was still standing," he said.
Both basketball teams had a game Saturday in Medford. No basketball games were on the schedule for Monday.
The drama club's play scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to smoke and fire safety concerns, according to a social media post.
“We’re just doing our investigation making sure it’s all out, “Newton said.
South Umpqua High School Principal Carl Simpson was on site Saturday, but declined to comment until the investigation was completed.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
