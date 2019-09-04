CANYONVILLE — A sewer line break has led Canyonville officials to caution residents that Canyon Creek may be contaminated with untreated sewage.
Citizens are being advised not to swim, bathe or fish in the creek until further notice. Pets should also not be allowed in the creek either.
Canyonville City Administrator Janelle Evans said the city isn't sure what caused the sewer line to break.
"A gentleman discovered it when he was walking his dog, so he called it in and so we did all the emergency notifications stuff and we basically got the sewage stopped. We stopped it but we haven't done a full repair of it yet," Evans said.
She didn't know the name of the man who discovered it, but said he noticed bubbling water and reported it to city officials.
City workers have plugged up the line to block additional sewage spilling out and are working on a plan to replace the pipe.
"It's just a temporary measure, and we've been out there working on it for the last two days, making sure we can get the line cleaned," Evans said.
A contractor was scheduled to visit the site Thursday, and ultimately the line will likely have to be removed and replaced.
Canyon Creek is fairly slow moving this time of year, and it may take awhile for the sewage to dilute and clear out of the area.
"It's just better to err on the side of caution," Evans said.
