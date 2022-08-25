CAYNONVILLE — This year marks the 56th annual Pioneer Days weekend of entertainment in Canyonville, from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28. With three stages and four evenings of entertainment, organizers are hoping to bring even more people to the festivities this year, according to Pioneer Days President Brandi Gross.
Some highlights of each day are listed below:
Thursday, Aug. 25, the weekend is set to kick off with an opening ceremony at the Pioneer Stage, tribal drumming at the Creekside Stage and Spallino chainsaw art at the Lumberjack stage.
On Friday, Aug. 26, the Pioneer Stage will host a cake walk, Creekside Theater is scheduled to perform at the Creekside Stage and the Old Time Fiddlers will make an appearance at the Lumberjack stage.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, the car and truck shows will be held, along with the annual parade. Square dancing is set to take place at the Pioneer Stage, a pet show at the Creekside Stage and a series of “pioneer life demonstrations” will take place at the Lumberjack Stage.
Finishing off the festivities on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Pioneer Stage will host Pioneer Christian concert, Sunny Side of Blue will perform at the Creekside Stage and more Spallino chainsaw art will be on display at the Lumberjack Stage.
A variety of events specifically for kids will take place at the Creekside Stage throughout the weekend. A magic show on Friday, a watermelon eating contest on Saturday and tug-of-war on Sunday, to name a few.
“I like how it brings our community together,” Gross said about why she loves Pioneer Days.
For more information about Pioneer Days and this year’s schedule of events, visit the Facebook page: Canyonville Pioneer Days.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
