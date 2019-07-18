Canyonville Pioneer Days will host a truck show in addition to all the other festivities this year from Aug. 22-24 in Canyonville.
A truck parade will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 and a truck show will take place at noon in the Seven Feathers RV-Dry Lot Parking.
There will be awards in categories for working trucks, nonworking trucks, forest products trucks and best in show. A car show will take place the same day.
During the three-day event, participants will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities, from live music to eating fry bread, mechanical bull riding and kids’ tractor pulls.
Kelly Thibodeaux and the Etouffee Band will return as one of the bands, and will host a fiddle workshop for children following their concert.
Attendees can expect a variety of entertainment all weekend long, with a lineup of performers that includes Dan Harmon and Cascade Country, Koz, and Matt Farris.
The long-running Canyonville celebration is a tradition that foreshadows a time where pioneers settles into the heart of Canyonville and made it their home. Since then, their heritage has been carried on through the festival.
