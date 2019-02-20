The City of Canyonville lifted the citywide water advisory at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The boil warning went into effect Monday morning after an error at the water plant according to Brian Kelly, Water Plant Operator at the Tri City Water and Sanitary Authority.
“We’ve done testing and everything’s come back good and that’s why the boil water notice has been lifted,” Kelly said. “City of Canyonville employees did a great job and worked really hard to rectify the problem.”
The error was fixed late Tuesday night. Kelly said he couldn’t say anymore about the error but he said he wasn’t aware of a water advisory happening in Canyonville before.
The error was found after testing showed the turbidity which measures cloudiness was at 4.0 units instead of the usual 1.0 units. People were advised to boil their water or use bottled water until the warning was lifted.
“We are good to go,” said Public Works Director Janelle Evans.
General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791 or the Oregon Department of Human Services Drinking Water Program at 971-673-0405.
