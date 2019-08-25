CANYONVILLE — Beds on wheels raced down Main Street as crowds cheered them on at the 53rd annual Pioneer Days on Saturday afternoon.
Days Creek High School and Riddle High School’s football teams and volleyball teams competed to see who could push their bed two blocks on Main Street.
Days Creek High School won both the boys and girls race — earning the football and girls volleyball team bragging rights for the rest of the year and cross the finish line first.
Kaeden Stever, running back and defensive back for the DCHS football team, said winning the race was a blur.
“Couldn’t tell where we were most of the time,” Stever said. “(The bed) turns left too much, so we tried to put more people on the left to compensate. That’s about all the strategy we had.”
As the race started, the two teams were side-by-side before Days Creek players cut in front of the Riddle bed halfway down the street, earning roars from the audience.
Linda Jenks, of Days Creek, watched the bed race with her family after the parade.
"That was almost kind of dangerous," Jenks said.
Debbie Fuller, photographer for the school, said all her kids went to DCHS and participated in the bed races.
“It’s just been something that’s been a tradition for the Pioneer Days parade for years,” Fuller said.
Jenks she’s been coming to Pioneer Days since she was a teenager. She said she enjoyed watching the bed race and hearing the crowd cheer for their team.
“I like seeing the people, I’m a people person. You see people from out of town that come back, and I recognize people from way back,” Jenks said. “I think that’s what I like about it. The people. And the fried bread.”
After the bed races ended Saturday, classic cars backed into position on either side of Main Street. Families enjoyed slip-and-slides and other carnival-like games that filled Pioneer Park. Traditional fair snacks and treats were in abundance for all. Country musician Amy Clawson was scheduled to perform Saturday evening.
Pioneer Days wraps up on Sunday.
