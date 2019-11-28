Decorated trees will be auctioned off again this year to raise funds for children’s healthcare programs.
This will be the 26th year for the Mercy Foundation’s Festival of Trees.
The festival involves local designers decorating Christmas trees in a variety of styles, which are then auctioned off at a Gala Dinner and Auction event at the Seven Feathers Casino and Resort in Canyonville Dec. 7.
The Festival of Trees has raised about $9 million over the years, and benefits both children and parents through funding healthcare programs and through the foundation’s partnerships with organizations including OSU Extension Service, Douglas Education Service District, the Department of Human Services foster care program, Phoenix Charter School, United Community Action Network’s mobile food outpost, Blue Zones and many more, Mercy Foundation President Lisa Platt said.
“I like to say this is our Douglas County community’s Festival of Trees because everybody benefits from the services and programs that we’re able to continue from the money that’s raised at the festival,” Platt said. “We try to touch so many of our residents, and basically our mission is to help create healthier communities.”
Reservations are required for the Gala. Tickets are $150 per person, and a table for 10 is $1,000.
A series of other events are held during the week, each of which offers a chance to view the decorated trees.
A Silver Bell Luncheon will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Seven Feathers. Tickets are $50. The event features silent and live auctions. The Brothers Reed folk band will provide entertainment.
A Home for the Holidays Christmas party for foster children and families will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Seven Feathers. Kids receive dinner, story time, pictures with Santa and gifts. Reservations are required through the Department of Human Services.
Senior Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Seven Feathers is hosted by Douglas County Senior Coalition, caters to senior citizens, and is free.
The festivities will conclude with the Healthy Family’s Christmas Vacation, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Santa Claus, arts and crafts and face painting will be part of the fun. Admission is $2.50 per person, $5 per family, or free with the donation of a new pair of children’s socks per person.
Information: 541-677-4818
