RIDDLE — Isaac Saylor of Glendale has driven his truck in the Memorial D.R. Johnson Timber Truckers Light Parade for the past three years.
"I've always loved watching the parade, since I was a little kid, and now I get to be part of it as a bigger kid," he said.
Saturday's parade from the D.R. Johnson lumber yard in Riddle through Tri City and Myrtle Creek was the event's 28th year.
Saylor started decorating his truck at 8 a.m. It took him seven hours.
It's totally worth it, he said.
This year, he had it decorated with Christmas trees, inflatable dogs and presents and a candy cane-wrapped reach tube. And of course, it's covered with lights.
Travis Grant said the Douglas Forest Protective Association comes to the parade to show its support for the community.
This is the DFPA's fourth year in the event. Its truck featured reindeer and tree decorations.
"It's fun to see all the kids and people enjoying this as we go by. It's just nice to have a gathering like this," Grant said.
Carliol Wahl, a volunteer with the Riddle Fire Department, was sick with COVID-19 last year and missed that parade. He was glad to be back this year.
"You see a lot of the same ol' faces year after year, but things are always changing as far as what they're driving and how they're setting them up," he said.
Daniel Meyers of Riddle was driving the Springfield Lumber Products truck. That truck featured a live Santa and Mrs. Claus, seated in a sleigh pulled by reindeer decorations.
Meyers was excited.
"It's my first time in the parade. I've watched it in the past, never been in it though," he said.
He hoped it would contribute to a good Christmas for those who watched the parade.
All along the parade route Saturday, cars were parked facing the roadway and many people were gathered outside around bonfires to get a better look at the brightly decorated trucks.
Danna Prince of Myrtle Creek was at a bonfire near the Nickel Bowl, at the south end of Tri City. Before the parade began, she said friends and family with about 20 kids would be gathered at the fire in time for the parade.
Prince's father used to drive a truck in the parade for Del's Building supply. Now he just watches along with the kids, she said.
Prince said she comes out every year. She enjoys the Christmas lights and the creativity of those who decorate the trucks, "and then the kids' faces when they watch it."
Parade organizer Jeff Johnson said it's a nice highlight to the season and it's phenomenal how many people turn out to see it. It's evolved into the kickoff to the season for many South County residents, he said.
"It's that Christmas feeling and getting together and enjoying time in this crazy world that we live in, and I just think it's a huge asset to the holiday season," he said.
