Steven Roberts and Jordan Mesa graduated from the new hire academy and participated in a badge pinning at Melrose fire station Thursday afternoon, ready to finish the rest of their training in their probationary year.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District worked together to run the academy, with instructors from each district. Each district will take on one of the new firefighters to join their team.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Chief Rob Bullock started the ceremony by thanking the families for supporting the two firefighters over the past six weeks. Roberts and Mesa completed six weeks of training — four 10-hour days a week of new hire academy training and three days off to complete paramedic training, according to Bullock.
“We are just blessed to have them,” Training Officer Nick Wecks said. “It’s always nice when we can have our students stay here locally.”
After words from Bullock and Wecks, Roberts and Mesa took turns repeating the oath of office, followed by the pinning an official firefighter badge to their uniforms by a loved one.
“I'm looking forward to just being on shift and actually getting out there and interacting with the community and kind of being able to do my part as a firefighter and a paramedic,” Roberts said.
Though the new hire academy is done, there is still more training for the incoming firefighters.
“Getting through this first year probation, there's still a lot to do a lot of testing, a lot of requirements,” Mesa said. “But I'm almost there, to my dream job.”
Both Roberts and Mesa previously served four years in the military before completing the fire science and paramedic programs at Umpqua Community College.
For the next year, they will be under a probationary period, essentially a year-long evaluation of their skills according to Bullock.
Roberts and Mesa are the two latest of a number of new hires at Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District over the past few years.
“But the exciting part right now is we're a very young department with all those new hires in the last three years,” Bullock said. “So, there's a lot of energy, a lot of wanting to do things and it's exciting.”
Training new firefighters is an important part of the job. Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District are working closely with Umpqua Community College to increase the numbers of people in the fire science and paramedics training course, Bullock said. They are even planning a concept station they hope to build in Winston , as the two fire districts continue to work together, hoping to merge into more of a single department, according to Bullock.
In the six-week academy, Stevens and Mesa spent three weeks learning firefighter skills and the following three-week learning engineering skills like driving the truck and using the pump, according to Wecks. In Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and the Winston-Dillard Fire District, firefighters are expected to know paramedic and engineering skills along with firefighting skills.
Firefighters must learn these skills because they are not just fighting fires.
“I think one thing that people don't understand is we say fire department but we're truly kind of an all-hazards department,” Bullock said, mentioning how they respond to a number of other emergency calls for emergency medical services, hazard material, water rescue, among others. “We're more than just the fire department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.