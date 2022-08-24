GLENDALE — Nestled between the Olivet Church food pantry and community clothing closet in Glendale, sits the future home of Celebrate Recovery with a community garden behind it.
“We’re just excited to get going and start helping the community,” said Shane Waltz, organizer of the Celebrate Recovery chapter in Glendale.
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program, with chapters all over the world. Waltz is bringing a chapter of Celebrate Recovery to Glendale.
As a veteran who suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder, Waltz said one of his main symptoms was extreme anger. Celebrate Recovery helped him get rid of his own anger and in January, he started getting others trained through the program, seeing a need in the Glendale area.
“We got a lot of hurt in this valley, like addiction,” Waltz said. “And everybody’s got to drive to either Grants Pass or Canyonville [to get help]. There’s a lot of folks around here that can’t drive or don’t have transportation or especially with the gas prices the way they are.”
Now, thanks to Glendale resident Kristen Griffith, Celebrate Recovery has found a home. About a month and a half ago, Griffith saw that the storefront and back field, located at 522 Pacific Avenue, was for sale. The next day, her uncle called, letting her know that if any real estate opportunities came her way, he would help her finance, she said. She knew it was meant to be.
The storefront property has extra significance to Griffith because it used to be home to Sassy’s, the first store to sell her candy. Griffith runs two businesses: Lucky Seven Freeze Dried Treats selling candy, and Mom’s Apothecary selling items such as salves and elderberry syrup.
“It was very much a gut feeling,” Griffith said, about her decision to buy the storefront. She followed her gut and now, just a few weeks later, Griffith finalized the paperwork last Friday and is planning the community garden out back while Waltz takes the lead on the Celebrate Recovery space.
“Thankfully, she bought the building from the last landlords and wanted us to keep doing what we were doing and then she’s got even more great stuff for the community and so we’re all just about community,” Waltz said, his eyes brimming with tears. “It just warms my heart because I grew up here and this is the way it used to be.”
With a free food pantry on one side, a free clothing closet on the other, a community garden out back and a space dedicated to helping people in recovery, Griffith and Waltz are working to create a hub of community support.
Griffith’s husband, Dan Griffith, is an artist and avid gardener, excited to take the lead planning out the new community garden, she said. Although it is a bit late in the season for most fruits and vegetables, Griffith does hope to get some winter crops like broccoli and cabbage in the ground. For next year, one of her dreams is to plant pumpkins for youth in Glendale to pick out for Halloween.
“We really love how much that yard in the back is just amazing,” Griffith said. “It’s huge, full sun so we’re excited to be able to offer something else to the community and have some of the kids come here and get their hands and feet in the dirt.”
The back field where the community garden will be is fenced in, and Griffith is planning a mural along the fence with a local artist. On the street side of the fence, the mural will be filled in with color while the back will just be outlines of flowers and vegetables for kids to paint in like a coloring book, according to Griffith.
This Saturday, the Community Clothing Closet will be giving away free school bags and toiletries to students from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by an open house for Celebrate Recovery in their new space from 5 to 9 p.m.
Nice to have a story with a good feeling to it!!!!
