Greetings from Glendale!
Fall is almost over, and winter is knocking at our door. It was a great summer with a lot of fun festivities. If you missed the parade, fireworks, etc., plan on coming next year so you don’t miss out on any of the fun!
A big thank you to Douglas County Public Works for their awesome work chip sealing a majority of our roads here in Glendale. We received a grant to have the work done and wow, what a difference some chip seal can make.
The community is very appreciative and thanks all of those involved.
The Cow Creek Valley Community Association (CCVCA) really does a fantastic job with all of the events they put on around the valley. Many thanks to them and much appreciation for all of their work for Glendale and the surrounding valley.
Saturday was the annual Halloween Costume parade and contest with a performance by the Top Hat Theatre group. This is always so fun to see all of the kids in their costumes. They have so much fun!
In other news, the Top Hat Theatre Group now has a permanent home here in Glendale. They have already started up with dance classes. Make sure to check their Facebook page for future events. You will not be disappointed as they always put on a great show.
Coffee with a Cop was held here in Glendale. Thank you to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the officers that came. It is so nice for the community members to be able to sit and chat with the ones that protect and serve our wonderful community. You all are amazing and thank you for all that you do!
Now for upcoming events. This is such a fun time of year with a lot of activities and fun events. Operation Christmas applications need to be turned in by Nov. 4 and applications are at the schools. This is a great program that helps feed, cloth and give presents to the kids and families in need during the holiday season. So thankful that this program exists and many thanks to those that run the program and to those that support it!
Glendale High School Drama play is 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16. It is in the high school gym and the theme is “A Hollywood Fairy Tale.”
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22-24 is the Holiday Vendor Fair at Morningstar Coffeehouse here in Glendale. This is a fun event that brings many vendors and is great for getting an early start or finishing your Christmas shopping.
The annual pie auction is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. This is held at the Glendale Elementary School gym. There are so many amazing and delicious desserts up for auction.
There is also a raffle during the auction, and you have a chance to win some great prizes. This is courtesy of CCVCA and all proceeds go to funding all of the functions they put on throughout the valley.
Last but not least, there will be the Christmas Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. then the parade that brings Santa to town at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
There will be cocoa, cookies and entertainment. This is so much fun for the kids and adults. You won’t want to miss it!
Come on down to Glendale and enjoy the fun events, activities and entertainment. We look forward to seeing you here and sharing some of that great holiday spirit with you
