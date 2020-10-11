Greetings from Glendale!
Fall is here! The leaves are turning colors and the weather is cooler. Winter is just around the corner. Where did the time go? We hope you all are staying as safe and healthy as possible.
Usually I have a lot to write about this time of year. With everything put on hold, there is very little going on. One of the best things that I have seen in a long time was the school busses on the road again picking up students. Hopefully, everyone will be able to go back to school soon.
There will be a little bit going on for Halloween. There will be the costume parade to bring the residents of Glendale and surrounding areas to do something for the kids. The kids have been real troopers through this different environment that we live in these days. It will be nice to have somewhat of a normal function again.
That will be on Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:30. There will be a small amount of food being served and of course the protocol of social distancing etc. will be taking place.
Normally in November we would have the pie auction, in December the Christmas parade and entertainment, and many other activities. If allowed, Glendale will have those functions. Most of the events are put on by the CCVCA, a local nonprofit that does so many amazing things and events for the Cow Creek Valley residents. We are hoping that they are allowed to still hold those events.
Look on our City Hall Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cityofglendaleor) or our city website for updates of events (cityofglendaleor.com).
We wish you all a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season.
