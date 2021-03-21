GLENDALE — Greetings from Glendale!
Well spring is here! I wish there was a lot to write about, but it goes without saying that we are in some different times. Everyone is looking forward to life getting back to normal or at least close to it! What a long road it has been.
It has been really nice to see the kids going to school for the most part. The kids have been real troopers throughout the last year. Youth sports are getting ready to start. I know the kids are looking forward to that.
The businesses in town have been real troopers also. They have complied with the regulations. Food is available for takeout. Everyone has been so supportive of all of the businesses here. It is an incredibly tough time for the businesses in all industries therefore it is crucial that people support their local businesses.
We do have a couple events happening. April 3 at 1 p.m. is the annual Easter Egg hunt at the Glendale City Park sponsored by CCVCA. I cannot say thank you enough to that nonprofit group. They put on most of the events in Glendale and surrounding areas and always do a fabulous job.
They are also looking to have a Mother’s Day Bake Sale. The Fourth of July festivities are still up in the air. Check the Glendale City Hall Facebook page for updates on upcoming events.
For other city news, we have finished our sewer collections project and within a few months we will be repaving part of Pacific Avenue, thanks to the grant received from the Small Cities Allotment Grant administered by ODOT. This will be another great improvement for our city.
Glendale has also been approved for another grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for new playground equipment at the City Park. This will be a nice addition.
Bring the kids to the park, they can play in the playground while the adults play rounds of disc golf. Our disc golf course is a nine-hole course but can be played both directions to make it an 18-hole course. Lots of fun. Bring a picnic or stop by one of the restaurants and then picnic at the park.
