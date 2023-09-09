Can you believe it is fall in a couple weeks? Wow how time flies. We hope everyone enjoyed their summer and all of the festivities that it had to offer.
Glendale had an eventful summer. The fourth of July activities were so much fun. There were so many people for the parade and events, and oh my goodness, the fireworks were absolutely amazing.
A huge thank you to Glendale Rural Fire Department and the Cow Creek Valley Community Association (CCVCA). You all do a fantastic job every year and never disappoint.
Also a giant thank you to all of the volunteers, vendors, Glendale Public Works, DCSO, car clubs, Top Hat Theatre and Mr. Nace and his friend that put on an awesome air show. You all made it a truly memorable event as you do every year. Thank you.
Now that fall and winter are just around the corner, school has started, school sports have already begun, and there are lots of events to attend that range from the sports to Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and beyond.
In October there is the annual costume contest, parade and pumpkin carving. The parade with all of the adorable kiddos in their costumes goes through town and ends up at the elementary school. This event is on Oct. 28. Keep an eye on facebook.com/GlendaleCCVCA for more information.
AT 4 p.m. Oct. 7, the Azalea Mountain Store is having their Octoberfest. The Azalea Grange will be having a bluegrass band at 2 pm. Saturday, Oct. 21. November 11, the Azalea Grange is having their Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair. Set up is at 8 a.m.
November 21 at 6:30 p.m. is our annual pie auction at the Glendale Elementary School. I cannot tell you how many amazing deserts are auctioned off. There is also a raffle that goes along with it and those prizes, what great prizes. The raffle prizes are purchased and donated and in the past there have been ice chests, drones, toys for kids, toys for adults, kids bike, it is such a variety goodies and well worth going to.
All proceeds go to CCVCA and the fireworks fund. CCVCA is the group that puts on events for Glendale and the Cow Creek Valley. This year we will have Andy Owens and the Glendale Fire Department doing the auctioneering. It will be so much fun.
Dawn Russ is the city recorder for the City of Glendale.
