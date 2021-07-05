Editor's note: This is the latest in a series of monthly profiles of the mayors of Douglas County. “Meet The Mayors” explores the men and women who occupy the most visible unpaid role in each of their respective cities.
Luci Martin can tell a few stories about the many jobs she’s held over the years. Clowning, for example.
Teenagers can be mean to clowns. Long lines of kids waiting for a balloon animal are tough on a clown with a tight schedule. Speaking of balloon animals, it’s not easy to make a parrot in a swing.
Still, there are perks. Martin can recall delighting a lot of children. The money can be pretty good. And she had the required skills set.
“You have to be active and jumpy and happy,” she said. You’ve got to wanna be there.”
She might not jump around as much anymore at age 61, but Luci Martin brings the rest of those traits to her post as Glendale’s mayor. She took office in January after six years on the city council.
“I’ve never heard one bad thing about Luci. She’s really loved around here,” said City Recorder Dawn Russ. “She’s one of the most approachable people I’ve ever met.”
City Councilor Crystal Martin (no relation) remembers being nervous when she first took office this year. Mayor Martin helped the newbie stay calm, focused and comfortable.
“Her attitude is, ‘What can I do to make you feel better?’ Just an amazing person,” Councilor Martin said. “I don’t want this to sound like, ‘She’s the best person ever.’ But – she is.”
In addition to her civic duties, Martin owns and operates Sassy’s Treats & Eats on Pacific Avenue. The bakery and pizza/sandwich shop opened in July 2020 in the space that used to hold Martin’s thrift store. She also volunteers as director of the local food pantry.
Luci Martin admits to being a talented multi-tasker. She has a theory as to why she connects easily with most of her constituents.
“My life story has a lot of parts to it that a lot of people identify with,” she said.
Martin’s story began in Cottage Grove, though she grew up in Oakridge. She left high school to become a wife at age 16. Her first marriage ended in divorce when she was a 25-year-old mother of three. She’s been with her second husband, Kenneth Martin, for 35 years. They became a family of six when the Martins had a child together.
Through the years, whether married or single, she’s had a series of jobs while also managing her household. In Lane County, she worked at a restaurant, a pizza parlor and a grocery store.
The Martins moved to Eureka, California, in 1989, in search of better job opportunities. Kenneth Martin found steady work as a logger, and Luci Martin began working as a representative for Hallmark Cards. At one point she was a teacher’s aide, and later took the clown gig. She also spent time as a store manager and district representative for Hickory Farms. Supervising eight stores required a fair amount of travel, but Martin enjoyed her duties.
“I could still tell you how to set up a sample plate and how to hand it out to customers,” she said.
The Martins moved to Glendale in 2009 to help out an ailing relative and ended up staying after her death. Luci Martin soon decided volunteering was the best way to “get out in the community, meet people and see what’s going on.”
Several years after she began helping out at the Community Care Food Pantry, Martin filled a vacancy as the pantry’s director. She oversees a volunteer staff of about a dozen people and is involved in all aspects of the pantry’s mission, from doing paperwork to placing food orders to picking them up.
Serving pantry clients requires a caring heart as well as a steady head. Martin said she stands by a motto: No one cries alone at my house.
“I’ll be there to feel their pain,” she said. “After we’ve had our cry, we go on to ‘What can we do now to make this better?’”
City Recorder Dawn Russ said Martin is skilled at connecting people with the resources they need to improve their conditions. When Martin was still a city councilor, City Hall learned about an elderly woman in trouble. She had no income and her cupboards were empty.
Russ contacted Martin and asked if anything could be done. Martin showed up with a trunk full of groceries and went with Russ to the woman’s home.
“We could tell she was weak from lack of nourishment,” Russ recalled. “Luci got down on her level, sat and talked with her and tried to find out what her situation was.”
As a result, Russ said, the woman was connected to senior services advocates who were able to get her signed up for Social Security benefits and other resources.
“Luci’s easy to talk to, and she has knowledge on how things work,” Russ said. “You have an issue; you need a little guidance – she’s your person.”
Martin’s level-headedness is reflected in what she considers the best advice she was ever given: “Slow down and think about it.”
Despite that, Martin isn’t in any danger of slowing down for long. Sassy’s Eats & Treats turned out to be a savvy business choice for the pandemic, as its most popular items – pizzas, turkey sandwiches and maple bars – are all portable comfort foods.
City Councilor Crystal Martin is quick to identify her favorite Sassy’s treat.
“(Luci’s) doughnuts,” she said. “All of them, any kind. They are all very awesome.”
