Ray Hodgson and Kittie Rogers speak to guests at a celebration of life ceremony on Saturday in Myrtle Creek held in memory of Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman who were killed in an automobile accident on Aug. 16 on Lower Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
Kittie Rogers, middle, says a prayer in memory of Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman as Ray Hodgson and Amanda Perry bow their heads during a celebration of life ceremony in Myrtle Creek on Saturday.
Friends and family sign a guest book and take in a table of floral arrangements and remembrances for Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman during a celebration of life held in their memory in Myrtle Creek on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Friends, family and neighbors gather in Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek during a celebration of life ceremony for Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman on Saturday.
MYRTLE CREEK — Hundred of friends, family and those who wanted to show support gather at Millsite Park on Saturday to share hugs, tears stories and human connections in honor of Janeva Hodgson, 20, Caleb Hodgson 17, and Kiya Speckman, 16.
The three people were killed in a car accident on Aug. 16. As a tribute, many attendees wore shirts honoring the young lives lost.
“I am blown away by how many lives they have touched,” said Ray Hodgson, father of Janeva and Caleb.
The community of Myrtle Creek showed their love and support partly through a potluck buffet where all were welcome to eat and share in the healing of being together and breaking bread.
“We miss our kids, this should never have happened,” said Kittie Rogers, mother of 16-year-old Kiya.
As people listened to Ray Hodgson’s eulogy, and removed their hats and bowed their heads while Rogers led a prayer, the clear skies and sunshine did nothing to brighten the somber mood.
“I don’t mean anything against the driver,” said Rogers, “but I want justice for these kids.”
Uriah Carleton was the driver of the 2007 Toyota Solara convertible that crashed in the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road near Riddle on Aug. 16. Carleton, 21, was transported to an out-of-are hospital by REACH air ambulance in critical condition. Attempts to discover his conditions were unsuccessful.
The crash remains under investigation. According to an initial report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alcohol was considered to be a factor. Carleton has not been charged in connection to the crash.
The crash site was found on Aug. 17 when a deputy saw debris in the roadway and then discovered the crashed vehicle. Janeva Hodgson and Kiya were ejected from the vehicle, while Caleb Hodgson was found dead inside the vehicle.
Janeva and Caleb Hodgson lived in Myrtle Creek while Kiya was from Riddle and attended Days Creek Charter School.
As the south county community sat together Saturday to process the stages of death, the haunting melodies of sad songs over slides of children gave release to tears. Faces racked with sadness, and questions that can never be answered, looked to each other for comfort and understanding.
