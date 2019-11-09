MYRTLE CREEK — Near the end of a draw about 7 miles east of Myrtle Creek off of Frozen Creek Road, a strange-looking animal roams in the fields, foraging for food on the Uneven Ground Farm.
From a distance, the blonde Mangalitsa pig resembles a massive sheep, and when you get closer, it looks like a pig wearing a sheep costume. But as you get even closer it definitely becomes a pig, even though it has a thick woolly coat of coarse and curly hair, and a straight, un-pig-like tail. The wool has little value and actually feels more like a wire brush than wool.
The pigs, which grow to be about 350-400 pounds, typically have very docile personalities — unless they feel threatened. They are strong and compact animals.
“They are very gentle, they have a very kind disposition, and they are very rare,” said Chris Gruver, who owes Uneven Ground Farm with his brother, Charlie Gruver.
The brothers bought the farm about three years ago and began focusing on self-sustainability, biodynamics and organic methods. Their intention is to put a vineyard on the hillside above their home.
They planned to raise money for the vineyard by raising the pigs for meat and have picked up a market for their pork in several top-tier restaurants in Portland and Seattle. Chris Gruver said the Mangalitsa pork is known as the Kobe beef of pork.
The pigs originated in Hungary and their meat was highly sought after for the taste and lard.
“The fat was the key thing,” Gruver said. “They became famous for their meat in Eastern Europe, but they went into a decline and almost went extinct because nobody wanted a big fatty pig anymore.”
Gruver said the negative attitude toward fat is changing as restaurants began to realize the fat was what made it so tasty. The taste of Mangalitsa pork is said to be bolder than other pork products, but also tender and juicy.
The Gruvers got their original stock of Mangalitsas from a farm in Sonoma County, California, where they had been organic grape farmers.
They also keep a herd of Icelandic sheep on the farm. They are known for their two different types of wool, their milk, and also their very desirable mild-flavored meat known as the Cadillac of lamb. The Gruvers also sell the sheep meat to high-end restaurants in the Portland and Seattle areas.
Sometimes, the sheep on the farm get confused when trying to tell the difference between their own kind and the woolly pigs, Gruver said. Just recently, two new sheep were put into a pen where several of the blonde Mangalitsas were.
“They ran straight into the herd thinking they were running into a herd of sheep and then they just stood there, startled, when they realized they were around this beast that other than a distant look, had no relation whatsoever,” Gruver said. “I still think they’re shocked.”
Besides the sheep and pigs, the Gruvers run goats, chickens, cattle and also have an alpaca that protects the sheep. They also grow a large garden in the summer and greenhouse plants in the winter.
Gruver said he has never lost any stock to wild animals, although the pigs don’t need much protection.
But his trail camera has shown that he has many predators around the farm including an abundance of cougars, some coyotes and foxes, and even an occasional bear.
The animals are all pasture-raised and grass-fed in the fields and the Gruver brothers are hoping their efforts will pay enough dividends that they will be able to start on the vineyard in the near future.
Chris Gruver thinks it’s a perfect spot to grow grapes.
“This kind of a hill on a southwestern-facing slope on granitic soil, there are about four or five varieties which love these conditions,” Gruver said.
The Gruvers have a booth regularly at the Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market on Saturdays at the First United Methodist Church parking lot on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg and they will have samples of the pork and other products that they produce for visitors to try.
