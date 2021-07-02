On Thursday, Tom Criss gripped the metal bars at the end of a fire truck ladder as it lifted the co-owner of the Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlet 13 feet off the ground, up toward the hard, flat top of a semi-trailer.
While the distance grew between Criss and his family and friends below, he flashed a thumbs up and stepped onto the semi-trailer.
With his tent pitched, kiddie pool filled and an ample supply of 80s rock music, Criss embarked on the camping experience of a lifetime — with the goal of rallying community members against hunger.
Criss said he will remain on top of the semi-trailer until July 31 or when the interior of the trailer is filled with donated goods for local food pantries. It’s all part of the third Independence from Hunger Campaign hosted by Tom and Angie Criss, co-owners of the Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlet.
He will do all of this while facing his fear of heights.
“Yesterday we did a test run, and when we got up there, he wouldn’t step on the truck,” Angie Criss said. ‘I don’t need to practice today,’ she recalled him saying.”
After a few hours on the semi-trailer, the anxiety had reduced a bit, and will get better over time, Tom Criss said.
“I just won’t get 2 feet from the edge,” he said.
The desire to help through food drives goes back to Tom and Angie’s childhoods where they received help from food pantries.
“This is our opportunity to make it right, so it’s not an option to back out,” Angie Criss said Thursday. “We know what it’s like to be on the other side and need that bag of groceries, those cans of food.”
After hearing about a project with a semi-trailer in Portland 15 years ago, Angie Criss wanted to do something similar. Once the Criss’ bought the Grocery Outlet in Myrtle Creek, the dream became a reality. Angie Criss imagined it would be herself doing it, but her husband quickly volunteered in her place.
Donations will be delivered to food pantries in the area, including St.Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry of Myrtle Creek, South Douglas Food Bank in Riddle, the Outpost Mobile Food Pantry that serves Days Creek, Elkton and other communities considered food deserts.
“They’re so connected to this community,” said Erik Sapp, director of sales and merchandising of Grocery Outlet. “They get so much support and they give so much.”
During the previous two food drives hosted by the Crisses’ $38,000 have been donated each time. Every cent goes towards community food pantries.
Donations can be made directly at the Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlet store or by writing checks to the store made out to Grocery Outlet of Myrtle Creek with a reference to the Independence from Hunger Campaign.
Adriann Brown, store manager for St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry, live-streamed the event from her phone while watching Tom Criss get hoisted up.
“It’s amazing how far some people in our community will go to keep people fed,” Brown said.
For anyone interested in helping Tom Criss, there will be a purple bucket ready to accept food gifts over the next few weeks. Tacos, vanilla lattes, and other snacks are welcome. Just leave any sauce or mayonnaise at home.
“If you throw him a couple of Twinkies, he’ll be a happy guy,” Angie Criss said.
