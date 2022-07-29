MYRTLE CREEK — Nestled in the mountains, surrounded by giant fir trees, and bordered by the South Umpqua River, the close-knit community of Myrtle Creek gathered together in celebration of summer on Thursday.
“This festival has been going on since 1986," said Gail Black, co-chair of the summer festival and member of the Myrtle Creek Visitors Association. "It should be a lot of fun this year with so many booths and food trucks.”
As the crowds began to converge on the park around 4 p.m., the anticipation was palpable. Summer Festival 2022 was underway.
This community waits all year for this festival,” said Ted Romas, Chamber of Commerce secretary and treasurer. "We are looking pretty good this year.”
With daily corn hole tournaments, live music every night, an arm-wrestling competition, belly dancers, and a fireworks show on Saturday, this year's festival has a little something for everyone.
“We have over 60 booths, vendors, and food trucks,” said Laura Hollifield, event staff.
A warm summer breeze swayed the canopies and fluttered the flags as people shared small talk and under the misting sprayers set up with care for the community by the volunteer event staff.
“This is our first festival but we have six others booked,” said Keisha White, who hosted a carnival ring toss booth with three other peope. “We have yet to decide on a name for our business.”
From leather workers to dreamcatcher designers alongside cotton candy spinners and popcorn poppers, the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival was Rockwell-esque in the quaint vision of small-town culture that was captured by the staff and community.
“I used to be a professional dancer, said Verene Hazelton, resident of Tri City since 2003. “I come to all the events, I have to for the music.”
Twisted Pick, a Roseburg-based band took the stage for their set to an eager audience.
Bob Chaney, an event staff member proudly proclaimed, “I have been doing this for 20 years, so far so good.”
Classic rock blended with bluegrass and country hits as the five members of Twisted Pick played off each other's instrumentation and provided their listeners with compelling harmonies.
As the smell of fried foods filled the air and groups of teens traveled in tight packs from booth to booth, Ted Romas brought the first evening of the festival, into clarity, “Not too bad, eh? We put on a pretty good show.”
Summerfest continues Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. when the booths open, until 11 p.m. when everything buttons up for the night. Sunday morning there will be a church service at 8 a.m. on the main stage at Millsite Park to conclude the 2022 festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.