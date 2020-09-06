Greetings from the Myrtle Creek Tri-city Area Chamber of Commerce! I have a lot of things to write about in this Chamber Corner.
First, the Elks Fun Weekend & Open Air Flea Market fundraiser/community event we co-sponsored this past Friday and Saturday was attended by more than 1,000 visitors. There were more than 30 vendors on-site, lots of food, a beer/wine garden and a dunk tank (which I spent some time in, as did our Chamber Vice President Denise Ware, both getting dunked several times).
Entertainment included karaoke on the deck by Mr. Michael and local duo New Age Phonopraph. Organizers took reasonable steps to keep the event COVID-19 compliant. My family enjoyed the event tremendously.
A newly organized Myrtle Creek Farmers Market has been held every Saturday in the Elks Lodge parking lot since mid-June and has been a big hit with the community. They started with just five vendors and now have over 15. I just love all the fresh food in the summer time.
The event was scheduled to end on Aug. 29 but I’m happy to announce the Elks Lodge Board of Directors recently approved the event to continue through the end of October, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Grocery Outlet opening in our area has been a blessing for our South County communities. They are constantly donating to our local food banks and participate in our events, including co-owner Tom also spending some time in the dunk tank during the Elks Fun Weekend.
Here’s what’s coming up this fall:
- the Myrtle Creek Airport Support Group will have their annual fly in pancake breakfast fundraiser 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Eggs to order, pancakes and much more, it’s fun, plan to attend
- Denise, SOCO Coffee Company, is setting up a study time area for kids who need access to WIFI or just a quiet place to do their homework
- Jen Swank, owner of ANGRY TOOTH on Main Street, will be having several art camps in her studio during October
- We will be having our 2020 Downtown Halloween Street Fair but it will move to Millsite Park and be a little different than in previous years, but will still be fun for kids of all ages
- The Roseburg German Band will perform at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge on Friday, Oct. 2 following a German-theme dinner.
- Its’ been confirmed that the 2020 Winter Festival and D.R Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec 12!
I’m excited that our Chamber and other local organizations and businesses here in South County are doing what we can to get back to normal life, safely.
On a final note, the center lines on a couple of downtown Myrtle Creek streets were recently re-painted red, white and blue, the colors of our United States flag. It’s a patriotic addition to several fire hydrants that were painted those same colors several years ago and that Myrtle Creek is a designated Purple Heart City and that Douglas County honors veterans. God bless the USA!
