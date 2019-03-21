Missing Myrtle Creek man found dead

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office determined on Thursday a Myrtle Creek man recently reported missing has died.
Justin Grant Bibow, 29, was reported missing on March 12 after friends and family last had contact two days earlier.
On Wednesday, a citizen alerted the Sheriff's Office that a Dodge pickup had been found burned approximately six miles up West Fork Cow Creek Road outside of Riddle.
Deputies and investigators from the Sheriff's Office arrived and determined the vehicle belonged to Bibow. After searching the area, Bibow was located deceased away from the vehicle.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is continuing its investigation into the death. Foul play does not appear to be a factor.
