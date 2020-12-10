For 27 years, thousands of people have taken to south county streets the second Saturday in December to watch a variety of vehicles covered in hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights travel between Riddle and Myrtle Creek for a holiday tradition known as the D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade.
This year’s parade will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
According to the Myrtle Creek-Tri City Chamber of Commerce, as many as 15,000 people line up each year along the parade route. An average of 45 participants covered in countless Christmas lights and decorations will meet at D.R. Johnson Lumber Co. in Riddle and travel five miles into downtown Myrtle Creek.
The parade takes about 90 minutes. From the D.R. Johnson Lumber Company yard, the parade route continues through downtown Riddle to Pruner Road, over I-5 at Exit 103, north along Old Pacific Highway 99 and into Myrtle Creek.
“It’s a way to be a part of the community and be a part of something positive in our area,” parade coordinator Jeff Johnson said. “You can’t describe the feeling when you see all the people lining the streets and the impact it makes for people to forget the stresses and enjoy a nice holiday evening with their friends and family.”
Usually, participants park on Main Street at the conclusion of the parade, but this year the final stop has been moved to the Myrtle Creek Community Center, 425 NW Second Ave. Winners will be announced and various raffle prize items will be distributed. Food and drink from the Chamber and the Myrtle Creek Lions Club will also be served at the community center for the kickoff of the Myrtle Creek Winter Festival.
Any street-legal motorized vehicle, including passenger vehicles, RV’s and motorcycles, may enter the parade for free so long as it displays at least one string of working holiday lights. The top three finishers in each of the five classes, as well as the top prize of Best In Show, will receive prizes.
Categories are log trucks, flatbeds and lowboys; dump trucks, tanker trucks and service vehicles; emergency vehicles; personal vehicles; and groups and organizations.
Organizers ask that participants submit a registration form, which can be emailed to theresa@corkboot.com or turned in at the D R Johnson lumber mill, 1991 Pruner Road, Riddle; MSK Hardware, 225 NE First Ave., Myrtle Creek; and upon arrival at the parade. Participants should arrive at the lumber yard at 4 p.m.
Each year has a different theme. This year, organizers chose “I’ll be home for Christmas,” which they say “is an appropriate COVID-19 related theme.” It isn’t required for a participant to incorporate the theme, but long time parade organizer Theresa McCabe said it will be a factor when it comes to judging.
“We really appreciate the participants, the work they put into it and the dedication they have to bring cheer to the area,” Jeff Johnson said.
The parade has been held in the Riddle and Myrtle Creek area since 1994, when lumber mill owner Donald R. “D.R” Johnson moved his company to the area. D.R. was looking for a way to support the timber industry, its employees and their families, and their contributions to Oregon, while celebrating the Christmas holiday season.
“The parade is near and dear to me, as my uncle started it and passed away in 2010,” D.R. Johnson’s nephew, Jeff Johnson, said. “It’s something I think D.R. would want to continue forever and ever.”
