MYRTLE CREEK — Seconds after Jim Forrester was introduced as the new city attorney for Myrtle Creek, councilors asked for his legal opinion on the red, white and blue road markings but ultimately did not make a decision.
“I’ve reached out to a couple of communities that have the stripes to kind of inquire as to how they went about doing that and how that works,” Forrester said, adding that the biggest liability is the fact that the streets are two-directional.
City Council Chambers were at capacity Tuesday evening in Myrtle Creek, with a few people waiting outside.
Former Public Works Director Quinn Pickering, who took the initiative to paint the stripes, was also in attendance. Pickering resigned from his position and told the City Council on Sept. 1 that he “had done his homework and that yes it does put liability on the City of Myrtle Creek, but everything we do does” and that he was offended nobody asked for his professional opinion.
Pickering declined to discuss his decision to step down with The News-Review after Tuesday’s meeting.
The stripes were painted red, white and blue down the center of First Avenue and Second Avenue on Aug. 28.
During a City Council meeting on Sept. 1, councilors met in executive session to hear about liability concerns brought forward by the city attorney and insurance company. When the council returned to public session, it initially agreed to restore the striping to yellow. However, after hearing comments from the public and Pickering, the council rescinded that motion and the stripes remained red, white and blue.
Paulette Jones addressed the City Council on Tuesday, before the discussion with Forrester, and said she felt lied to prior to the last meeting because she was told that the street markings would not be discussed and the item was not on the agenda. She commended Pickering for taking initiative and taking the approach that “it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.”
“I feel there was a rash decision made,” Jones said. “Like Quinn, I know that it takes years to see things happen here. You get permission and six years later we finally have a walking trail, seven years later there’s a yurt.”
She added that she created a Facebook survey on the stripes and 875 people voted to keep the stripes and six elected to remove them.
Brandon Everett also made it clear that he hoped constituents would get a voice in the matter.
Forrester pointed out that there are other towns in the country with similarly painted roads, including Norco, California, and Bristol, Rhode Island.
The difference is that those towns created the road markings on two-lane one-directional streets, which would have white stripes under the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices of the Department of Transportation. The streets in Myrtle Creek with the patriotic tint are two-directional and would need to be painted yellow according to federal regulations.
“I figure if you pay an attorney to give you advice and you ignore it you’re a fool,” councilor Kathi Otero said.
Forrester said California’s Department of Transportation gave a waiver for the colorful markings, while a U.S. Senator from Rhode Island pushed through legislation in the early 1990s that would allow Bristol to keep its red, white and blue road markings.
Currently, Myrtle Creek does not follow the federal guidelines and would be open to litigation.
“I spoke to Norco, California, and the gentleman is a professional engineer so he’s always going to say kinda like an attorney ‘The only way to make it right is to make it a one-way street,’” Myrtle Creek City Administrator Sean Negherbon said. “You can put signage up, you can put arrows, you can do a number of different things, but ultimately there’s some liability. You’ll never get away from that. That’s kind of what we’re looking at, maybe we can revert to a one-way street.”
Myrtle Creek officials have maintained that they love the stripes, but are trying to protect the city from potential litigation. Not following MUTC may also impact grants the city has received or plans to apply for.
