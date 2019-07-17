The Myrtle Creek City Council committed $10,000 to help fund a proposed sobering center in Roseburg at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The center would provide a temporary holding space for people who are publicly disruptive and pose a risk to themselves and others due to excessive intoxication.
Behavioral health and addiction treatment organization Adapt would run the center. Staff would offer counseling and refer people to addiction treatment services.
Myrtle Creek is the first city other than Roseburg to contribute to the effort, which is led by local health care organizations. The Roseburg City Council committed $50,000 to the center last week.
Supporters say it’s part of a solution to issues associated with Douglas County’s large homeless population. But Myrtle Creek city councilors were unenthusiastic about the one-time commitment. The motion passed 4-1, with City Councilor Allan Kusler voting no, and other councilors expressing reluctance.
Law enforcement officials support the center because it would help avoid unnecessary criminal charges, reduce overcrowding in jails and allow officers to focus on more serious issues.
Myrtle Creek Police Chief Jonathan Brewster said publicly disruptive, intoxicated people are hard to handle because they are often homeless, with no family who can take custody of them if they’re excessively intoxicated.
“Our hands are kind of tied because the jail will not do detox,” Brewster said. Officers watch the person until they stumble into the road and make a car swerve, hoping they don’t get hit, because they can then charge the person with disorderly conduct and take them to jail, for example, he said.
“That’s kind of a bad thing because this person just got a criminal charge, they’re going to go to the jail, the city’s going to get charged close to $90 a day to house them, then they’re going to get taken to court, so the city’s going to pay for a prosecutor, then they’re going to pay for a public defender,” Brewster said.
Kusler, the only no vote, asked Brewster why all citizens should have to pay for sobering center services.
“Why do I have to pay $10,000 a year, or help pay for it, when he has no job, he has no intention of paying us anyway,” he said. “Punishment and a heavy fine will stop that drinking.”
Brewster reiterated the city already pays for charges associated with excessive public intoxication because homeless people can’t reimburse the city for jail and court fees.
Finance Director Eadie Calkins said the city spent about $11,900 and about $10,000 on jail fees and court-appointed attorney fees, respectively, last year.
Myrtle Creek’s contribution to the center’s total cost is relatively minimal — Adapt estimates the annual cost at $356,000. Adapt will pay $56,000 with in-kind support annually, and the Umpqua Health Alliance has committed $100,000 for the first year, leaving $200,000 for governments, other organizations and grants to cover. The state has also allocated $250,000 to Douglas County for startup projects such as the center.
Adapt CEO Gregory Brigham said in an interview only cities that help fund the center will be able to use its services. He said the center’s board of directors might create variable cost schedules for cities based on usage after the center opens, but there’s currently no minimum contribution.
The center’s services might help cities save resources in the long-run, Brigham said.
“It gives us a chance to engage people in services so that they’re less likely to have future incidents of public intoxication and other problems in the future,” Brigham said.
An existing sobering center in Grants Pass serves as a model for the proposed Roseburg center, he said. Officials from the Grants Pass center said the recidivism rate for people taken to the center by police is low, according to Brewster.
When the roll call vote came to City Councilor Henry Stevens, he said, “Well, yeah, but I don’t like it.”
City Councilor Kathi Otero shared Stevens’ feeling.
“I don’t like it either, but it’s one year,” she said.
City Administrator Sean Negherbon said the city will monitor the center’s data to see how effective it is.
