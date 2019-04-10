The city of Myrtle Creek will host a South County viewing center for the weekly Douglas County Board of Commissioners meetings.
The meetings are streamed online, and Myrtle Creek City Recorder Joshua Norton said the city will be offering residents a chance to watch on a larger screen. Two-way communication will not be available.
The viewing begins at 9 a.m. every Wednesday in the Myrtle Creek City Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. The location is accessible to people with disabilities.
The first viewing was scheduled to take place today.
