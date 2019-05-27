Residents of Myrtle Creek are being advised not to use tap water for any purpose until further notice.
"The drinking water is unsafe because of a certain chemical threat as of 10:00 a.m. May 27," read an advisory from the City of Myrtle Creek.
Myrtle Creek City Recorder Josh Norton said several water customers reported a "diesel-like" substance in their tap water Monday morning.
The city sent out a reverse 911 call to alert people of the issue.
Crews are working to identify the source of the problem, Norton said. The city doesn't have a timeline, but will provide additional information when it is known.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.