MYRTLE CREEK — Crews repaired the water main break Tuesday evening in Myrtle Creek, but city officials are asking people to continue to conserve water.
"Our water tanks are still at low levels and that's a bad thing to have at this time of year," City Administrator Sean Negherbon said. He asked residents not to water lawns unnecessarily, no washing cars and try to save water in any way they can.
The water main leak was discovered Monday. City officials sent out a reverse 911 call to residents asking them to conserve water while city crews work on repairs that same evening.
It took crews about 30 hours to locate and repair the leak in the water main, during most of that time Tri City Water & Sanitary Authority provided water to Myrtle Creek residents.
In a video posted on social media, Negherbon thanked Brian Kelly, the water treatment plant operator in Tri City, who worked through the night to monitor tank levels and production.
An update is expected Wednesday afternoon from Myrtle Creek city officials through reverse 911 notification.
People with a landline will automatically receive the reverse 911 messages. Douglas County residents without landlines are asked to sign up via http://www.dcso.com/alerts/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.