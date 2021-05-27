MYRTLE CREEK — The Myrtle Creek-Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Susan Morgan, former Oregon state representative and Douglas County commissioner, will be the Master of Ceremonies at the 63rd Annual Citizen of the Year Awards Ceremony.
The ceremony will be held Saturday, June 5, at Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Social hour will begin at 4 p.m., with award presentations to begin at 5 p.m.
Chuck Ireland, Steve Johnson, Bill Leming, Shirley Petterson and Wm.(Lloyd) Shields will be inducted into the Chamber Legacy Circle, followed by 2021 awards for Business of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Man and Woman of the Year, Special Recognition and the President’s Award.
This year’s event will look different than years past. No reservations are required and the ceremony is open to the public. ThunderS’Truck BBQ and Ed & Mo’s Bowls and More food trucks will be on site offering selected items for purchase, while GoodDog Bakery will have several dessert options and Taphouse will have a variety of craft beers, hard seltzers and hard ciders available. Seating is available for up to 150 guests and organizers suggest guests bring their own chairs in the event they are needed.
Masks and social distancing measures will depend upon mandates in place the day of the event.
More info: Ted Romas, 541-860-2037
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.