The stripes in the parking lot of Tommy's All-American Burger Company remain painted in red, white and blue on July 28. The City of Myrtle Creek returned other street markings back to their standard yellow color.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MYRTLE CREEK — They say a tiger cannot change its stripes, but the same is not true for the painted lines on local city streets.
Myrtle Creek found itself out of compliance at the federal level, state level and even within its own city ordinances when city crews painted red, white and blue stripes on two of its roads back in August 2020. Stripes going down First Avenue and Second Avenue, both two-way roads, received the patriotic paint job.
The street marking were returned back to yellow lines some time last week, but if one looks closely, you can see the edges of color.
“This was a legal issue,” said Lonnie Rainville, city administrator of Myrtle Creek. “Our city ordinances require we follow state standards, so we repainted the lines appropriately.”
Chapter 10.05 of the Oregon Traffic code states the requirements and reasons for the particular color of painted lines of roadways, and Myrtle Creek was clearly out of compliance. The code reads: “Uniform application of pavement markings improves roadway safety and efficiency throughout the state.”
Rainville did not comment on why it took nearly two years for the city to comply with its own ordinances.
When the stripes received their patriotic makeover in 2020, the issue of compliance was raised but Mayor Matthew Hald said at the time, "The stripes are staying. Everybody likes the stripes. We all like the stripes.”
A group of about 20 people showed up to City Hall in 2020 for a city council meeting where the stripes, and their noncompliance, were addressed. Many people were dressed in red, white and blue and carrying American flags with them.
Changing the stripes back to the compliant yellow did not appear on the city council's agenda.
In 2020, Tommy's All-American Burger followed the city's initiative and painted the lines in its parking lot in red, white and blue as well. Those markings remain.
