Wood logs were chopped, sawed and axed at the 2019 Big John Miller Memorial West Coast Lumberjack Show, sending sawdust into the air and earning cheers from the audience.
Scorekeeper Bonni Miller said her whole family gets together to help run the Invitational each year.
“It’s a big family show and the crowd likes it,” Bonni Miller said.
This was one of many events and activities at the 33rd annual Myrtle Creek Summer Festival at Millsite Park, Creekside Memorial Park and other venues Saturday afternoon.
The event, sponsored by the Myrtle Creek Lions Club, included a parade, arm-wrestling competition, 4X4 Rock Crawl, donut eating contest and fireworks show.
David Green, of Bend, competed in the lumberjack show. He said the hot saw competition is the most entertaining for audiences. Contestants use highly-modified chainsaws in the event. Some even use motorcycle engines.
“It’s very fast, very loud. People like to see something that’s out of the ordinary. Making a Honda motorcycle engine into a handheld chainsaw — that’s something people don’t see too often,” Green said.
Two contestants dropped out of the lumberjack competition last minute because they were out fighting the Milepost 97 fire.
“We had two of them drop this morning. One of them was on the fire all last night and one of them was heading down this morning,” said scorekeeper Heidi Miller.
Community members could also watch or participate in the Joe Woody Armwrestling Invitational. The event was open to all age groups from kids to adults in order to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Maiah Hall participated in the 9 to 12-year-old bracket where she won third place. Hall won first place last year when she was in the lower age bracket.
“Now she’s in the age group that’s higher so she’s against bigger kids,” said her brother Cooper Hall.
For some, the summer festival was a distraction from the MilePost 97 fire in Canyonville, which reached 9,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon.
Lorrie and Gary Lee, of Canyonville, said their house is in the evacuation zone.
“We have our stuff packed in our car, all ready to go,” Gary Lee said. “It’s concerning.”
Lorrie Lee said the flames were visible from their house.
“The first night, it was the mountain behind us, we just sat out all night just watching them spray the water and retardant waiting to see if it came over the mountain and we’d have to be out,” Lorrie Lee said.
The parade started at 10 a.m. and featured the Myrtle Creek Fire Department, classic cars, four-wheelers and the Umpqua Cheer Team.
Shanon Decker, of Canyonville, said she’s lived in the area for six years, and this is her first time coming to the festival. She came to see her granddaughter, Aaliyah Mcfadden, 7, on the Umpqua Cheer float.
“My granddaughter is in the parade,” Decker said. “We’ll walk over and see what they have for that.”
Her grandson Jaxon Villegas, 4, said he is most excited for the fireworks.
Danielle Crouch, her daughter Mckinley Crouch, 6, and her aunts Marie Davis and Jojo Wells said the festival is a fun tradition for their family.
“The fireworks are awesome though — they’re pretty much the best show around,” Danielle Crouch said. “It’s a really long show and the variety of fireworks is pretty good.”
Mckinley said her favorite part of the summer festival is all the things to eat.
“I like the food stands the best, and the candy,” Mckinley said.
